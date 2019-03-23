Overview of Dr. W Griffing, MD

Dr. W Griffing, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Griffing works at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

