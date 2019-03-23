See All Rheumatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. W Griffing, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. W Griffing, MD

Dr. W Griffing, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Griffing works at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffing's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    5881 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 23, 2019
About Dr. W Griffing, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • 49 years of experience
  • English
  • 1437133972
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Creighton U Affil Hosp
  • Creighton University School of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. W Griffing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Griffing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Griffing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Griffing has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffing.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

