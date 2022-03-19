Dr. W Kilgore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilgore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Kilgore, MD
Overview
Dr. W Kilgore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Via Christi Pharmacy3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 689-9111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kilgore is a very attentive doctor. He takes the time to review and explain everything to ensure all questions are addressed and understood. He also has a great sense of humor!
About Dr. W Kilgore, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295770832
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilgore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilgore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilgore has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilgore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kilgore speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgore.
