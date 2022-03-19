Overview

Dr. W Kilgore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Kilgore works at Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.