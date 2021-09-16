Overview of Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD

Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Kindermann works at W Reed Kindermann MD in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.