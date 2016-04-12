Dr. W Lohner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Lohner, MD
Overview of Dr. W Lohner, MD
Dr. W Lohner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lohner's Office Locations
Provo1735 N STATE ST, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 374-0163
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lohner did my husbands LASIK surgery a few years ago. Since then he has also done my brother in law and sister in law. I've been VERY impressed with this doctor and will continue to recommend him to others.
About Dr. W Lohner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1992764187
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Lohner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohner has seen patients for Astigmatism, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohner.
