Dr. W Luce, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. W Luce, MD

Dr. W Luce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Luce works at Walter David Luce MD in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luce's Office Locations

    Walter David Luce MD PC
    885 ARAPAHOE AVE, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-5689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Golden Rule
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 15, 2021
    Dr. Luce is not for everyone. IF you are interested in going deep, and I mean truly deep - he may be one of a few dozen doctors in America who can help uncover what is ailing you. In my case, he helped clean up my body of heavy metals, parasites, and candida, which led to an emergence from anxiety and inflammation. He was a functional medicine doctor before the term functional medicine was even in existence. He may be the original functional medicine doctor. He taught me the Krebs Cycle, and healed my gut, which in turn healed everything. My doctor at Boulder Medical Center diagnosed none of these issues, and rather just offered up anti-depressants. I'm not exaggerating in saying that Dr. Luce may well have saved my life. I trust Dr. Luce emphatically to study labs and uncover the root cause of the problem.
    Nov 15, 2021
    About Dr. W Luce, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679564918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metrohealth Med Center
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Luce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Luce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

