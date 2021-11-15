Dr. W Luce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Luce, MD
Overview of Dr. W Luce, MD
Dr. W Luce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Luce's Office Locations
Walter David Luce MD PC885 ARAPAHOE AVE, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 444-5689
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luce is not for everyone. IF you are interested in going deep, and I mean truly deep - he may be one of a few dozen doctors in America who can help uncover what is ailing you. In my case, he helped clean up my body of heavy metals, parasites, and candida, which led to an emergence from anxiety and inflammation. He was a functional medicine doctor before the term functional medicine was even in existence. He may be the original functional medicine doctor. He taught me the Krebs Cycle, and healed my gut, which in turn healed everything. My doctor at Boulder Medical Center diagnosed none of these issues, and rather just offered up anti-depressants. I'm not exaggerating in saying that Dr. Luce may well have saved my life. I trust Dr. Luce emphatically to study labs and uncover the root cause of the problem.
About Dr. W Luce, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- HARVARD MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luce accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Luce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luce.
