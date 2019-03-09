Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
Overview of Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jonesboro, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lodz, Poland|Medical University of Lodz, Poland - M.D. and is affiliated with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Majewski works at
Dr. Majewski's Office Locations
-
1
Majewski Plastic Surgery & Spa2241 Hill Park Cv Ste A, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 337-3712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majewski?
Dr. Majewski did my injections and they turned out so good!
About Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1861458531
Education & Certifications
- Berkshire Medical Center, University Of Massachusetts Medical School Affiliate|General Surgery - Berkshire Medical Center, University of Massachusetts Medical School affiliate|Residency - Plastic Surgery - Medical College of Georgia
- Medical University Of Lodz, Poland|Medical University of Lodz, Poland - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Majewski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Majewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majewski works at
Dr. Majewski speaks Polish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Majewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.