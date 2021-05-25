See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD

Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Leppard works at Providence Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leppard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Surgical Associates
    2750 Laurel St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 365-8680
  2. 2
    Clarence R Thompson MD
    1701 Saint Julian Pl Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Hidradenitis
Lipomas
Skin Grafts
Hidradenitis
Lipomas

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    He did a breast reduction on my friend. She was very satisfied. Dr. Leppard was a good listener and explained everything well. I thought he was very good. I highly recommend him.
    Gayle Allen — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023218351
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Wofford College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leppard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leppard works at Providence Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Leppard’s profile.

    Dr. Leppard has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leppard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leppard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

