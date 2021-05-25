Overview of Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD

Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Leppard works at Providence Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.