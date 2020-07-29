Overview of Dr. W Craig Mitchell, MD

Dr. W Craig Mitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University



Dr. Mitchell works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.