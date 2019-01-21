Overview of Dr. W Morrissey, MD

Dr. W Morrissey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Morrissey works at St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Quakertown, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.