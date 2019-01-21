See All Plastic Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. W Morrissey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Bethlehem, PA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. W Morrissey, MD

Dr. W Morrissey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Morrissey works at St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Quakertown, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morrissey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem
    74 W Broad St Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1260
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery- Quakertown
    1021 Park Ave Ste 30, Quakertown, PA 18951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1260
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Easton
    1600 St Lukes Blvd Ste 100, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 21, 2019
    Dr. Morrissey is the best! He made me feel comfortable from the day I met him and for every procedure he performed. He has great bedside manner and knows how to get your spirits up after a difficult cosmetic surgery. He makes himself always available for concerns, 7 days a week. I have total trust in Dr Morrissey and is my first choice surgeon for cosmetic surgery.
    Debra Haag in Bethlehem , PA — Jan 21, 2019
    About Dr. W Morrissey, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831178649
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrissey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrissey has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrissey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrissey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrissey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

