Overview

Dr. William Reilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA.



Dr. Reilly works at Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon and Rectal Center in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA and Coaldale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.