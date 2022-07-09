Dr. William Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Reilly, MD
Dr. William Reilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA.
Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon and Rectal Center406 Delaware Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 866-2600
St. Luke's Anderson Campus1872 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-2600
Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon & Rectal Center1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 405, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-2600
St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus360 W Ruddle St, Coaldale, PA 18218 Directions (610) 866-2600
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Reilly did my total proctocolectomy and the following j-pouch surgery in 2007 and I couldn't have asked for a better doctor.
Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
