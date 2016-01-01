Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD
Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.
Aurora BayCare Medical Center2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8280
Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (920) 793-6550
BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus - Aurora BayCare Urological Surgeons1111 Bayshore Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 288-8280
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Urology
