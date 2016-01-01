Overview

Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.



Dr. Dougherty works at BayCare Clinic Urological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Two Rivers, WI and Manitowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.