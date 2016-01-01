See All Urologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD

Urology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.

Dr. Dougherty works at BayCare Clinic Urological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Two Rivers, WI and Manitowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raza Khan, MD
Dr. Raza Khan, MD
2.3 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD
Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD
3.7 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora BayCare Medical Center
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8280
  2. 2
    Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers
    5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 793-6550
  3. 3
    BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus - Aurora BayCare Urological Surgeons
    1111 Bayshore Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Chronic Prostatitis
Balanitis
Polyuria
Chronic Prostatitis
Balanitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dougherty to family and friends

    Dr. Dougherty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dougherty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD.

    About Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548298789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. W Scott Dougherty, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.