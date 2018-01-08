Overview of Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD

Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Horsley works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.