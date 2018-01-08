Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD
Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 302, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-6404
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Horsley is not only highly capable and an expert at what he does.....He knows it! I want a Surgeon with Swagger. With him, you have a highly qualified, highly successful Cardiac Surgeon, who is a Master at what he does. He is the guy you want! He is, like Nolan Ryan, good, ....and knows it! He went out of his way in handling my needs, which amounted to a Double Coronary Artery Bypass, and he hit a Homerun! I will always remember what he did for me. Thank you, Dr. Horsley!!!! Bill Mays
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Horsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horsley has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsley.
