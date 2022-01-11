See All Dermatopathologists in Stoneham, MA
Super Profile

Dr. W Stitt, MD

Dermatopathology
5.0 (105)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. W Stitt, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Stitt works at Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Wilmington, MA, Winchester, MA and Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA
    92 Montvale Ave Ste 3000, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates
    500 SALEM ST, Wilmington, MA 01887 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates
    11 Shore Rd Ste 203, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Medford, MA
    92 High St Ste T21, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Ringworm
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Impetigo
Dermatitis

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Have been a patient of Dr. Stitt for at least 15 years and have always found her to be extremely professional and thorough in her exams. I have recommended her in the past and will continue to do so.
    Don Lonnberg — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. W Stitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467429274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Stitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Stitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

