Dr. W Thompson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Trigg County Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.