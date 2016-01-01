Dr. William Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. William Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Melbourne6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Thompson, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942265277
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center|National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
