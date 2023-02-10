Dr. W Choate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Choate, MD
Overview of Dr. W Choate, MD
Dr. W Choate, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Choate's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center - Elmwood1221 S Clearview Pkwy Bldg B, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 736-4800
-
2
Ochsner Health Center - Lake Terrace1532 Allen Toussaint Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Directions (504) 846-9646
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Dr. Walter Choate did rotator cuff surgery on my left shoulder Feb 18 2022 it was nothing short of amazing. Unfortunately I had to have to same procedure done on my right shoulder, I again chose Dr. Choate. I had many people tell me how painful that type of surgery is and although I would be out of pain afterwards, that I would have permanent limited mobility. I am glad to report I had next to no pain. After second surgery I literally only took 1 pain pill. My flexibility and range of motion is as good or better than ever. I have never met a more professional group of people than Dr. Choate did his entire team. I really thank him and his entire team for the quality of life I have now. I can not thank him and his team enough. If anyone would need any type of shoulder surgery I highly recommend Dr Choate.
About Dr. W Choate, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861682791
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction)
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Orthopedic Surgery)
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
