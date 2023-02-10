See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. W Choate, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (132)
New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. W Choate, MD

Dr. W Choate, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Choate works at Ochsner Sports Medicine Inst in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Meniscus Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center - Elmwood
    1221 S Clearview Pkwy Bldg B, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 736-4800
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Lake Terrace
    1532 Allen Toussaint Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 846-9646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. W Choate, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861682791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Orthopedic Surgery)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Choate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choate works at Ochsner Sports Medicine Inst in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Choate’s profile.

    Dr. Choate has seen patients for Joint Pain, Meniscus Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Choate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

