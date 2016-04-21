Dr. W Emory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Emory, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Emory & his staff care deeply for each patient. Patients are given time needed in appointments yet seen on time, phone calls are returned quickly & the Dr. Is, in my opinion, the best there is.
About Dr. W Emory, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1760440028
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner
- Methodist Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Emory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emory works at
Dr. Emory has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Emory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.