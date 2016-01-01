Dr. Walter James IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter James IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter James IV, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. James IV works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James IV?
About Dr. Walter James IV, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1093912545
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. James IV using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James IV works at
Dr. James IV has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.