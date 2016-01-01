See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Walter James IV, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. Walter James IV, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. James IV works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Walter James IV, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093912545
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Candler Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter James IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James IV has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. James IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

