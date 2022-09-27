Dr. W Kunz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Kunz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. W Kunz, MD
Dr. W Kunz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Dr. Kunz works at
Dr. Kunz's Office Locations
1
Eugene Office1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-1927Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Samaritan Kidney Specialists Newport904 SW Bay St, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Florence Office2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (800) 848-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Riverbend District Office3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 687-1927
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kunz performed my cataract surgeries. He was friendly and professional, explaining everything very well. The results are perfect. Highly recommmend!
About Dr. W Kunz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093035487
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunz works at
Dr. Kunz has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.