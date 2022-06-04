Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hon Fong, DPM
Overview of Dr. Hon Fong, DPM
Dr. Hon Fong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
-
1
Hon. W. Fong Dpm Pllc2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 120, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 981-1086
- 2 8546 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 667-2724
-
3
Joon Y. Choi M.d. P.c.25430 GODDARD RD, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 429-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fong?
Very personable and explained everything to me.
About Dr. Hon Fong, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1316910227
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fong speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.