See All Podiatrists in Canton, MI
Dr. Hon Fong, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hon Fong, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Canton, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Hon Fong, DPM

Dr. Hon Fong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Fong works at Hon. W. Fong Dpm Pllc in Canton, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
4.3 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Fong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hon. W. Fong Dpm Pllc
    2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 120, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 981-1086
  2. 2
    8546 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 667-2724
  3. 3
    Joon Y. Choi M.d. P.c.
    25430 GODDARD RD, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 429-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fong?

    Jun 04, 2022
    Very personable and explained everything to me.
    Shameka Jones — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hon Fong, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hon Fong, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fong to family and friends

    Dr. Fong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hon Fong, DPM.

    About Dr. Hon Fong, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316910227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fong has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fong speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hon Fong, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.