Overview of Dr. Waad Dakkak, MD

Dr. Waad Dakkak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Dakkak works at BLESSINGS MEDICAL CENTER in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.