Dr. Waad Dakkak, MD
Overview of Dr. Waad Dakkak, MD
Dr. Waad Dakkak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Dakkak's Office Locations
Waad Dakkak Pllc4828 W WARREN AVE, Detroit, MI 48210 Directions (313) 896-1399
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Waad Dakkak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710933726
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Detroit-Macomb Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakkak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakkak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dakkak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dakkak works at
Dr. Dakkak speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakkak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakkak.
