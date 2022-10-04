Dr. Wabraham White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wabraham White, MD
Overview of Dr. Wabraham White, MD
Dr. Wabraham White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Kansas City VA Medical Center4801 E Linwood Blvd # 111, Kansas City, MO 64128 Directions (816) 861-2150
-
3
Kansas City VA Medical Center4801 E Linwood Blvd # 111, Kansas City, MO 64128 Directions (816) 861-2150
-
4
Ambulatory Surgery Center10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
6
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
7
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White is very careful to help me understand my diagnosis. He provides practical steps to deal with my diagnosis and always has time for my questions.
About Dr. Wabraham White, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1912168519
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|UPMC Mercy|UPMC Mercy
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.