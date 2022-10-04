Overview of Dr. Wabraham White, MD

Dr. Wabraham White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. White works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Overland Park, KS, Kansas City, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.