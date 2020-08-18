Overview

Dr. Wade Carlson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Osf Medical Group - Primary Care - Peoria in Peoria, IL with other offices in Morton, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.