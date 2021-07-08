Dr. Wade Faerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Faerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wade Faerber, MD
Dr. Wade Faerber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Faerber works at
Dr. Faerber's Office Locations
Concentra9405 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 481-9475
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 977-2500
Jeffrey S. Moore MD and Elisha T. Powell Iv MD LLC2751 Debarr Rd Ste 310, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 277-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faerber performed a rotator cuff surgery on my right shoulder. I was concerned prior to the surgery due to my age (53). The surgery went really well and he has been very conscientious and assisted me in getting back to work at 100% strength. I whole heartedly recommend him.
About Dr. Wade Faerber, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700856713
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine - St. Joseph's Hospital
- Orthopaedic Surgery - Southeaster Medical Center
- Southeastern Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- S.U.N.Y At Oneonta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Faerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faerber.
