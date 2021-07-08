Overview of Dr. Wade Faerber, MD

Dr. Wade Faerber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Faerber works at Concentra in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.