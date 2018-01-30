Overview

Dr. Wade Fornander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Pender Community Hospital.



Dr. Fornander works at Lincoln Family Medicine Center in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.