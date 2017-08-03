Dr. Wade Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Lowry, MD
Overview of Dr. Wade Lowry, MD
Dr. Wade Lowry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Lowry's Office Locations
Icare Health LLC1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 201, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 303-4521Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lowry performed my vasectomy recently. He and his staff made the process very easy. Procedure itself was quick and painless.
About Dr. Wade Lowry, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
