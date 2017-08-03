See All Urologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Wade Lowry, MD

Urology
2.9 (23)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wade Lowry, MD

Dr. Wade Lowry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Lowry works at Icare Health LLC in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Lowry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Icare Health LLC
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 201, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 303-4521
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City North Hills
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Wade Lowry, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659367043
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Arkansas College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wade Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowry has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

