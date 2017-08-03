Overview of Dr. Wade Lowry, MD

Dr. Wade Lowry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Lowry works at Icare Health LLC in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.