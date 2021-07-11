Overview of Dr. Wade Naziri, MD

Dr. Wade Naziri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Naziri works at Southern Surgical Associates PA in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.