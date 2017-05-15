Overview

Dr. Wade Reynolds, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Reynolds works at Ivy Park Family Practice in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.