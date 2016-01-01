Overview

Dr. Wade Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Richardson works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.