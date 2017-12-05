Dr. Wade Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Sexton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wade Sexton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center The
Dr. Sexton works at
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 852-5265
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sexton is a great surgeon. I have a full medical insurance in Germany but I flew to the USA to Moffitt and paid money for the treatment. Many doctors in Germany told me, that it remained me 6- 12 month to live. I was told in Germany, that all my organs had been «backed together» and it was impossible to do anything. Dr Sexton managed to separate all organs from each others.Like he has promised i went home without pouch. How can I thank him? Maybe he will see my report and my «thank you».
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1649286212
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center The
- Baptist Medical Center - Wake Forest University
- Moffitt Cancer Center
