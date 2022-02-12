Dr. Wade Stinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Stinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Wade Stinson, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Locations
Florida Clinic1601 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 264-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is definitely a 5 star surgeon,he operated on me in 2017 at the VA in Gainesville,he did a great job and checked on me daily when I was in ICU..
About Dr. Wade Stinson, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Med University SC|University of Alabama Hospital
- Med University SC
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinson.
