Dr. Wade Van Sice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wade Van Sice, MD
Dr. Wade Van Sice, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Van Sice works at
Dr. Van Sice's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Concentra
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Van Sice is not only a brilliant doctor, but very personable and caring individual. Having emergency medicine as a background, I have interacted with many doctors and surgeons, and I will see only him for orthopedic issues. He has worked on many of my co-workers (firefighters) and all have had great outcomes. Staff is awesome, there is nothing but good, positive vibes from the whole team. I’m hoping he continues his practice in So Fla, or I’ll be traveling yearly to maintain care of my knees.
About Dr. Wade Van Sice, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clin
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Sice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Sice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Sice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Sice.
