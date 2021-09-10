Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade Welch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wade Welch, MD
Dr. Wade Welch, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Welch works at
Dr. Welch's Office Locations
Topeka Neurology Associates P.A.631 SW Horne St Ste 200, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 234-6300
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus1700 SW 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 295-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't explain all of the poor reviews except that they were from some time before. I recently saw him and his staff both were wonderful to me. I don't know if there has been a change of staff or training was provided either way things we smoothly for me and i would recommend highly any day of the week to anyone who will listen. One of the best doctors I have seen in a long time and I have many chronic issues so I see lots of doctors. See him you will find things have changed greatly for the better.
About Dr. Wade Welch, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518962851
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
