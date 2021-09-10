See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Wade Welch, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.8 (23)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wade Welch, MD

Dr. Wade Welch, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Welch works at TOPEKA NEUROLOGY ASSOC PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Welch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Topeka Neurology Associates P.A.
    631 SW Horne St Ste 200, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 234-6300
  2. 2
    University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
    1700 SW 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 295-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stormont Vail Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Wade Welch, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518962851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welch works at TOPEKA NEUROLOGY ASSOC PA in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Dr. Welch’s profile.

    Dr. Welch has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

