Overview of Dr. Wade Welch, MD

Dr. Wade Welch, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Welch works at TOPEKA NEUROLOGY ASSOC PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.