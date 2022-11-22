Overview of Dr. Wadi Gomero-Cure, MD

Dr. Wadi Gomero-Cure, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.



Dr. Gomero-Cure works at Surgical Associates of Venice & Englewood in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.