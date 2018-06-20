Dr. Alkhouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadie Alkhouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Wadie Alkhouri, MD
Dr. Wadie Alkhouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Covina Medical Center.
Dr. Alkhouri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alkhouri's Office Locations
-
1
Canyon Ridge Hospital5353 G St, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 590-3700
-
2
Grand Clinic1620 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 335-1919
-
3
Wadie Alkhouri MD Inc210 S Grand Ave Ste 320, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alkhouri?
I can't express how thankful my family is for all of Dr. Alkhouri help through the years. My family member is healthy and happy because of years of care with this doctor. Dr. Alkhouri many years of experience has not made him indifferent he is professional and kind to all of us. Thank God for him!
About Dr. Wadie Alkhouri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568556652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkhouri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkhouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkhouri works at
Dr. Alkhouri has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkhouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alkhouri speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkhouri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkhouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkhouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.