Overview of Dr. Wadie Toma, MD

Dr. Wadie Toma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Toma works at Center Arthritis and Rheumatism LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.