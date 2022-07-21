Dr. Murad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadsworth Murad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wadsworth Murad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Inlandpsych Redlands Inc.255 Terracina Blvd Ste 204, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 798-1763
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I was pleased after reading his credentials, then concerned after reading the reviews. Dr. Murad was not scary and there was no cause for concern. He seemed to be patient and thorough. The time spent worrying was for nothing, the reviews did not reflect reality. Dr. Murad was professional and appeared to be caring and not at all rushed or other things that were in the reviews. I look forward to benefitting from being his patient.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316909245
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Murad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murad speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Murad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.