Overview of Dr. Wael Abdelghani, MD

Dr. Wael Abdelghani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston



Dr. Abdelghani works at St Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.