Overview

Dr. Wael Abo-Auda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Abo-Auda works at Abo-Auda Associates in McKinney, TX with other offices in Durant, OK and Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.