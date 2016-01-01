Dr. Wael Aljaroudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aljaroudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Aljaroudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Wael Aljaroudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Aljaroudi works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center937 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aljaroudi?
About Dr. Wael Aljaroudi, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033312129
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aljaroudi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aljaroudi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aljaroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aljaroudi works at
Dr. Aljaroudi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aljaroudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aljaroudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aljaroudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.