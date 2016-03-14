Dr. Wael Eldarawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldarawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Eldarawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wael Eldarawy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Brooklyn Pain Mgmt. PC370 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-5050
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 833-5050MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Brooklyn Medical Services446 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 469-4006
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty7400 18TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 236-9446
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant excellent professional behavior. One of the few best doctors left.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437318730
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Eldarawy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldarawy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldarawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldarawy has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldarawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldarawy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldarawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldarawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldarawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.