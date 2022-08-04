Overview of Dr. Wael Elsamman, MD

Dr. Wael Elsamman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Elsamman works at Southern Ocean Medical Group, PC in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.