Dr. Wael Girgis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wael Girgis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alton, IL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Girgis works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton
    4 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 439-1292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 20, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Girgis for approximately 30 years. He has monitored my thyroid medication and has kept me in the proper level of this time. The last couple of years, Dr. Girgis has monitored thyroid cysts and is keeping a close watch to make sure they continue to shrink.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wael Girgis, MD
    About Dr. Wael Girgis, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508053802
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Kasr El Eney Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wael Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Girgis works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Alton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Girgis’s profile.

    Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

