Overview of Dr. Wael Hamo, MD

Dr. Wael Hamo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Hamo works at Faith Homecare Hospice in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Alexander City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.