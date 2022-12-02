Overview of Dr. Wael Harb, MD

Dr. Wael Harb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harb works at Oncology-Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.