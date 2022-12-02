See All Hematologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Wael Harb, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Wael Harb, MD

Hematology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wael Harb, MD

Dr. Wael Harb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Harb works at Oncology-Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Byung Lee, DO
Dr. Byung Lee, DO
3.9 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Harb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology-Newport Beach
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Pulaski Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Bone Cancer
Lung Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harb?

    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr Harb is trying hard to get my cancer under control. He's not giving up when things aren't going my way
    Michaelrmastriana@yahoo.com — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wael Harb, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wael Harb, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harb to family and friends

    Dr. Harb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wael Harb, MD.

    About Dr. Wael Harb, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861468415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind University School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ind University School Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wael Harb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harb works at Oncology-Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harb’s profile.

    Dr. Harb has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wael Harb, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.