Overview

Dr. Wael Refai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Refai works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.