Dr. Wael Richeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Richeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Richeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They completed their fellowship with LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Richeh works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2193
- 2 2020 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4006
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richeh?
Doctor Richeh is an awesome doctor very courteous caring professional doctor along with his awesome staff.
About Dr. Wael Richeh, MD
- Neurology
- English, French, German, Spanish and Syrian
- 1770894560
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Faculty Of Medicine, Pitie-Salpetriere
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richeh works at
Dr. Richeh has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richeh speaks French, German, Spanish and Syrian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Richeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.