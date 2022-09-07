Overview

Dr. Wael Richeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They completed their fellowship with LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS



Dr. Richeh works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in San Angelo, TX with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.