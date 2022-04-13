Overview

Dr. Wael Solh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Caro Region.



Dr. Solh works at CMU Health in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.