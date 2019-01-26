Dr. Wael Tello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Tello, MD
Dr. Wael Tello, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, University Medical Center and Yoakum County Hospital.
Dr. Tello's Office Locations
Tello & Associates Pllc4407 6th St, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 771-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Yoakum County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best pulmonologist around by far! He always takes time to make sure you have every need met, which can result in slight delays but never fear, Dr Tello will also give you as much time as you need, too. Most caring and professional! Literally saved my life and treats my husband and several friends. We always recommend Dr Tello!
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336138577
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tello accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tello speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tello.
