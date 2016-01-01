Dr. Wael Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Youssef, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wael Youssef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Gastroenterology - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1124173349
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Youssef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youssef has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youssef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
